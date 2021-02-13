Death Notices Saturday 13th February 2021

print

Karen Kenny nee Cullinane

Kiltrogue, Claregalway and formerly of Carrowmoneash, Oranmore. Funeral cortege will leave her parent’s home in Carrowmoneash, Oranmore, on Monday via Claregalway to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore for private mass for Karen Kenny at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on oranmoreparish.org. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Galway Hospice.

Terence Crowe

Monalee Heights, Knocknacarra and formerly of Parnell Avenue, Mervue. Cremation service for Terence Crowe will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 12 in Shannon Crematorium and will be streamed live online on shannoncrematorium.com, password 12TCC14.

Michael Burnell

Coolbane, Tubber, Co. Clare. Mass for Michael Burnell will take place privately on Monday at 11 in St. Michael’s Church, Tubber, for family only. Interment afterwards in Blakemount Cemetery.

Charles Curran

11 Seamans Drive, Riverside and formerly of Cnoc na Gréine, Furbo. Arriving at Barna Church tomorrow Sunday for private mass for Charles Curran at 12. Funeral afterwards to Barna Cemetery.

Oliver Dunne

Skehana, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Oliver Dunne will take place tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Skehana, Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery.

Mary Burns nee Bleahen

Chapel Park, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Burns will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Jimmy Molloy

Slieveroe, Headford. Mass for Jimmy Molloy will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Headford Parish facebook page.

Tommy Concannon

Carrowreagh, Milltown. Mass for Tommy Concannon will take place privately today at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie/milltown.

John O’Connor

Bowling Green and formerly of Shankill, Annaghdown. Arriving at St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown today via Clonboo Cross at 11:30 for private mass for John O’Connor at 12. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Angela Duggan nee Ruane

Maunsells Road, Taylors Hill and formerly of Breaffy, Castlebar. Mass for Angela Duggan will take place today at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Josephs Parish webcam. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery via Maunsells Road.