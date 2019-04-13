Death Notices Saturday 13th April, 2019

Luke Mee

Liskea, Williamstown. Reposing at Feeney’s Funeral Home, Williamstown on Monday from 5 until 8. Mass for Luke Mee on Tuesday at 12 in Church of St. Therese, Williamstown. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery. House private, by request.

Joe Stewart

Mountscribe, Kinvara and formerly of Larne, Co. Antrim. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Mass for Joe Stewart on Monday at 12.30 in St, Colman’s Church, Kinvara, followed by family service in Shannon Crematorium at 3. House private on Monday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Nicholas also known as Nicky Barrett

Inishannagh Park, Newcastle and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Nicky Barrett on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Madra.

Paddy Greaney

Lavallyconnor, Ardrahan and formerly of Ballinabucky, Kilcolgan. Reposing at Suimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Mass for Paddy Greaney on Monday at 1 in Clarinbridge Church. Funeral afterwards to Roveagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tommy Monahan

The Park, Kilrickle and Loughrea. Reposing at the family residence today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilrickle tomorrow Sunday for mass for Tommy Monahan at 12. Funeral afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow Sunday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Brian Cogavin

Garbally Drive, Ballinasloe and formerly of Glantaun, Creagh. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe today from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Brian Cogavin tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portiuncula Hospital Palliative Care and Oncology Unit.

Johnny Kenny

Hampstead, Ballymacward. Reposing at St. Peter and Paul’s Mortuary Chapel adjoining St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Johnny Kenny tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Ballymacward. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Sarah also known as Cissie Geoghegan

Rathmines, Dublin and Shangarry, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Lawrence’s Church, Tynagh. Mass for Cissie Geoghegan tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killcooley Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Crannóg Ward, St. Brendan’s CNU, Loughrea.

Bridget also known as Birdie Nolan nee Leogue

Crowe Street, Gort. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 7:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Birdie Nolan tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Heidi Hannant Messenger

Ballincurry, Glinsk, Castlerea. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Glinsk. Mass for Heidi Hannant Messenger on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery.

Sue Hollywood

Druminacusaun, Peterswell and formerly of Glenamaddy and Liverpool, England. Removal to Peterswell Church today for mass for Sue Hollywood at 2. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust.