Death Notices Saturday 12th September, 2020

Thomas also known as Tom McNamara

Woodview Terrace, Woodford. Mass for Tom McNamara will take place tomorrow Sunday at 3 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Woodford/ Looscaun Facebook page.

Mary Bohan wife of the late Joe Bohan nee Donnellan

Carrowmore, Caherlistrane and formerly of Cave, Caherlistrane. Reposing at her residence this evening. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Josephs Church, Shrule for mass for Mary Bohan at 1. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on Shrule Parish Facebook page and parish radio.

Martin also known as Mattie Hession

Cregcarragh, Cregmore, Claregalway. Removal from his home tomorrow Sunday to the Church of our Lady of Knock, Lackagh for private mass for Mattie Hession at 3, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery.

Michael C. also known as Mikey Vaughan

Monivea, Athenry and New York. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 9. Mass for Mikey Vaughan will take place tomorrow Sunday at 12 in the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea for family and close friends. Funeral afterwards to Tober Padraig Cemetery, Ryehill, Monivea. Family flowers only, by request. Mass will be streamed live online on the Abbeyknockmoy Parish Facebook page and broadcast on parish radio.