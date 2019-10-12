Death Notices Saturday 12th October, 2019

Margaret O’Brien nee Lohan

Hill View, Lowville, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Fohenagh. Mass for Margaret O’Brien on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killure Cemetery.

Don Moloney

Northampton, Kinvara and formerly of Thornville House, Corofin, Co. Clare. Reposing at his home (H91 HYWO) tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Mass for Don Moloney on Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Trust.

Judy O’Neill nee Conroy

Henry Street. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, tomorrow Sunday from 4.30 until 6.30. Removal on Monday to St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road, to arrive for mass for Judy O’Neill at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Margaret Day nee O’Toole

Inishbofin. Reposing at her home today. Removal at 6 to St. Colman’s Church, Inishbofin. Mass for Margaret Day tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Inishbofin Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Croí or Cancer Care West.

Patrick Ward

41 Goldcave Crescent Tuam. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to the Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam. Mass for Patrick Ward on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Mary Miskell

The Lawn, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, and formerly of Cloonboo, Lavalley, Tuam. Reposing at Gilligan’s funeral home, Market Square, Claremorris this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege to arrive at St Colman’s Church Claremorris for mass for Mary Miskell tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to St Colman’s cemetery.