Death Notices Saturday 11th May, 2019

John Reilly

30 Tirboy, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam. Mass for John Reilly on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Mary Cooney nee Ryan

Truskey West, Barna and formerly of Powerstown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at the Cillín within the grounds of Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Cooney on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Muckinagh Cemetery, Camus. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Teresa Moloney nee Williams

Ennis Road, Gort and formerly of Flagmount, Feakle, Co. Clare. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Teresa Moloney tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Gort Cancer Support.

Christy Byrnes

Cricklewood, London and formerly of Atteyregan, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Paul’s Mortuary Chapel adjacent to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Christy Byrnes tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Drumavaddy Cemetery, Co. Cavan arriving at approximately 3:30.

Lilly Connors nee Reilly

Aggard, Craughwell and formerly of Kilcrimple, Gort. In her 99th year. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Lilly Connors tomorrow Sunday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tommy Fanning

Belville, Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at his son Peter’s home in Belville this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea for mass for Tommy Fanning at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cruachán Dubh Cemetery, Monivea.