Death Notices Saturday 11th July, 2020

Maureen Farnan Staunton nee Dixon

Monivea Park and formerly of Oughterard. Mass for Maureen Farnan Staunton will take place privately, on Monday at 11 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Eileen Cusack

Gortnahalla, Moycullen. Mass for Eileen Cusack will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 2 in the Church of Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass will be streamed live online on Moycullen Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, by request.

Colin Diarmaid O’Donnell

Ballinamanagh, Clarinbridge. Mass for Colin Diarmaid O’Donnell will take place privately, today at 12 in Maree Church. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.

Michael Divilly

Lissacarra, Kilkerrin. Mass for Michael Divilly will take place privately today at 12 in St. Josephs Church, Kilkerrin. Private funeral afterwards to Kilkerrin Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.