Death Notices Saturday 11th January, 2020

Tom Flynn

St Marys Road, Headford. Reposing at Careys Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Marys Church, Headford. Mass for Tom Flynn on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Paddy Moloney

Carrigan, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawleys Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5 until 7.30. Mass for Paddy Moloney tomorrow Sunday at 11.30 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Maggie Walsh nee Burke

Townaleen, Finney. Reposing at Burkes Funeral Home, Clonbur tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin. Mass for Maggie Walsh on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery, Maam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

John Lane

Mulrook, Kilcolgan. Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this afternoon from 3. Removal at 5 to Ballinderreen Church. Mass for John Lane tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Egan

Curramore, Headford. Reposing at Careys Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Marys Church, Claran. Mass for Michael Egan tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Patricia McHugh nee Forrestal

Cloonfush, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5 until 7. Removal to her home. Mass for Patricia McHugh tomorrow Sunday at 2 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Cloonfush Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Naughton

Woodlawn, Ballinasloe and formerly of Garafine, Caltra and St. Brendans Nursing Home, Loughrea. Reposing at Áras Mhuire in the grounds of St. Killians Church, New Inn this afternoon from 4.30. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Mary Naughton tomorrow Sunday at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Fohenagh Cemetery.

Padhraic Faherty

Formoyle East, Barna. Reposing at the Cillín within The Church of the Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this afternoon from 3:30. Removal at 5:30 to the Church. Mass for Padhraic Faherty tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery, Barna.

Catherine D’Arcy nee Maloney

Newtown, Moycullen. Reposing at her home, in Newtown today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Sunday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen for mass for Catherine D’Arcy at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.