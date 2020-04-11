Death Notices Saturday 11th April, 2020

Martin also known as Matt Keady

Cloonmore, Rosscahill. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Matt Keady’s life will be held at a later date.

Michael Fox

Glenrevagh, Corrundulla. Funeral will take place privately, for family members only. Memorial mass in celebration of Michael Fox’s life will be held at a later date.

Winifred also known as Winnie Conneely

Oldtown, Moycullen. Funeral will take place privately tomorrow Sunday. Memorial mass in celebration of Winnie Conneely’s life will take place at a later date.

Mary Gordon nee Cosgrove

Fiddane, Kilkerrin, Ballinalsoe. Funeral will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 11, for family only and will be broadcast on local radio. Memorial mass for Mary Gordon will be held at a later date.

Patricia Tierney nee McGrath

Loughrea and formerly of Cregmore, Claregalway. Mass for Patricia Tierney will take place privately tomorrow Sunday in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Private funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy O’Brien

Killahawn, Castleblakeney, Ballinasloe. Funeral will take place privately tomorrow Sunday, for family only. Memorial mass for Paddy O’ Brien will be held at a later date.

William also known as Willie Kavanagh

Mount Scribe, Kinvara. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Sunday in St. Kieran’s Church, Doorus. Private funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Brian Atkinson

Slí an Chlairin, Caheroyan, Athenry. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Brian Atkinson’s life will be held at a later date.

James Bermingham

Lavally Connor, Ardrahan. Funeral will take place privately, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of James Bermingham’s life will be held at a later date.

Margaret also known as Rita Whelan nee Joyce

Funeral will take place privately, for immediate family only. Cremation will take place on Wednesday 22nd April at 9am in London, UK. Donations, if desired to Mind Charity, UK. Memorial mass in celebration of Rita Whelan’s life will be held at a later date.