Death Notices Saturday 10th October, 2020

Frankie Gardner

Solihull, UK and formerly of Athenry. Reposing privately at the family funeral home in Athenry tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for private mass for Frankie Gardner at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on the Parish Webcam.

Kathleen Rattigan nee Kilgarriff

Ballymoney, Dunmore. Mass for Kathleen Rattigan will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on dunmore parish.com and broadcast on parish radio. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Eamon O’Flaherty

Killannin, Rosscahill. Mass for Eamon O’Flaherty will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1 in Killannin Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Helen Dunne nee Gardiner

Hawthorn Place, Claybaun Road and formerly of Rathnamagh, Co. Mayo. Mass for Helen Dunne will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra. Mass will be streamed live online on the Knocknacarra Parish Church Webcam. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Josephine also known as Josie Coyne nee Shiel

Rakerin, Gort. Mass for Josie Coyne will take place today at 1 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired to Gort Cancer Support. Mass will be streamed live online on the Kilbeacanty old and new facebook page and Gort Parish Facebook page.