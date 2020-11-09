Death Notices Monday 9th November, 2020

Carmel Garvey nee Bergin

Sarsfield Drive, Ballinasloe. Removal from her residence on Tuesday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh, for private mass for Carmel Garvey at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Patrick also known as Paddy-Joe Donnellan

Ballyara, Bullaun, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun, tomorrow Tuesday for private mass for Paddy-Joe Donnellan at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Elaine Pugh nee Casserly

Silk Park, Drogheda and formerly of Tirellan Heights, Headford Road. Funeral for Elaine Pugh will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday. Interment afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery to arrive at 12:30.

Carmel Mooney

Woodville, Kilchreest. Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest, today for private mass for Carmel Mooney at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on ardrahan kilchreest.com. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The MS Society of Ireland or The Irish Wheelchair Association.

Margaret Donohue nee Mannion

Ballinastack, Moylough. Mass for Margaret Donohue will take place privately today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Margaret Fitzpatrick nee O’Dea

Craggagh, Fanore and formerly of Bell Harbour, Co. Claire. Mass for Margaret Fitzpatrick will take place privately today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Fanore, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Craggagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Doolin Coastguard.