Death Notices Monday 9th December , 2019

Yvonne Slattery nee Ferry

Coorhoor, Kilnadeema, Loughrea and formerly of Milford, Co. Donegal. Reposing in Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4 until 6. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Yvonne Slattery at 1. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery in Kilnadeema. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care East.

Gerry Mohan

Caherlistrane. Mass for Gerry Mohan today at 1 in the Church of the Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.