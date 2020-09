Teresa also known as Tess Flynn

Renmore Park, Renmore and formerly of Cloonkeen, Kilkerrin. Mass for Tess Flynn will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 10 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Private cremation to follow. Mass will be streamed live online on Renmore Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, by request.

Frank Dooley

Portmick, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Frank Dooley will take place today at 1 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.