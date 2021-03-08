Death Notices Monday 8th March 2021

print

Pierce Stapleton

Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Tuam. Mass for Pierce Stapleton will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 2 in St John’s Church, Tralee. Mass will be streamed live online on stjohns.ie. Interment to follow in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K.

Sarah Rushe nee Collins

Lurgan,Caltra, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will leave her daughter Ann Marie’s residence in Lowville, Ahascragh today at 11:30 to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra for mass for Sarah Rushe at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.

Mary Maureen Gannon nee Heavey

Riverville, Craughwell. Mass for Mary Maureen Gannon will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on http://funeralslive.ie/maureen-gannon/. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private, by request.