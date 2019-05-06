Death Notices Monday 6th May, 2019

Joseph also known as Joe Langan

Myrehill, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford tomorrow Tuesday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick and Cuana Church (Corner Chapel). Mass for Joe Langan on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Gerard also known as Gerry Glynn

Toureen, Kilnamona, Co. Clare and formerly of Faha, Killanena, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, Kilnamona, tomorrow Tuesday from 5 with prayers at 8. Mass for Gerry Glynn on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Slainte an Chlair. One way traffic system in operation, please enter via Kilnamona Cross only.

Mick Lernihan

Pearse Avenue, Mervue and formerly of Cree, Kilmihil, Co. Clare. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Mick Lernihan on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. House private, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Home Care Team.

Finbarr Ryan

The Arch, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry today from 3.30. Removal at 5.30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Finbarr Ryan at 6. In accordance with Finbarr’s wishes his remains will be removed to the National University of Galway to aid in silent teaching. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Athenry Cancer Care.

Kathleen Thornton nee Costello

Letter Peak, Spiddal and formerly of Baile an Chaisleáin, Inis Oirr, Aran Islands. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cill Einde Church, Spiddal. Mass for Kathleen Thornton tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery.

Martin Gilligan

Eyredemense, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt today from 4 until 7. Mass for Martin Gilligan tomorrow Tuesday at 11.30 in Eyrecourt Church. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

Kitty McDermott nee O’Donnell

Gortbrackmoor, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Kitty McDermott today at 3 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Mary Kennedy nee Rabbitte

Killeeneen, Craughwell. Mass for Mary Kennedy today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Roveagh. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.