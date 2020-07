John Paul O’Loughlin

Ballinakill, Gort. Funeral mass for John Paul O’Loughlin will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Annes Church, Shanaglish. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Mary Gilligan nee Cannon

Emlagh, Craughwell. Funeral mass for Mary Gilligan will take place today at 12 in St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.