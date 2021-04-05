Death Notices Monday 5th April 2021

print

Michael T. Walsh also known as Mickey Walsh

Caherpuca, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Mass for Michael Walsh will take place on Wednesday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Brook Lodge, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Chrissie Nevin nee Kilkenny

Killaghmore, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle on Wednesday for private mass for Chrissie Nevin at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery.

Marion Shaughnessy nee Geraghty

Renmore Road and formerly of Grealishtown. Mass for Marion Shaughnessy will take place privately on Wednesday at 11 in the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Mass will be streamed live online on the Renmore Parish Webcam via https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunkett-renmore-galway. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Brendan Gardiner

Floraville Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly of Ballinakill, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Brendan Gardiner will take place on Wednesday at 10 in Dublin. Mass will be streamed live online on http://www.clondalkinparish.com/?page_id=1461. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill, Kylebrack, Loughrea for funeral service for Brendan Gardiner at 3. Funeral afterwards to Curra Cemetery, Ballinakill.

Bernie Reddington nee Clarke

Cogaula, Clonberne, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bernie Reddington will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on http://www.filmcompanyofireland.com/berniereddingtonfuneral. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Michael Carter

Gortnagrough, Rosscahill. Mass for Michael Carter will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Killannin Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Palliative Care or Céim Eile Day Service, Merlin Park.

Claire McDonagh nee Gohery

Uggool, Moycullen and formerly of Ballinakill, Eyrecourt. Removal from her home tomorrow Tuesday at 11:30 to arrive at Moycullen Parish Church of the Immaculate Conception via Uggool Bridge for private mass for Claire McDonagh at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Paddy Commins

Rooaunmore, Kiniska, Claregalway. Funeral cortege will leave his home tomorrow Tuesday at 10:30 to arrive at Claregalway Parish Church of the Assumption and St. James, for mass for Paddy Commins at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie/claregalway.html and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Martin also known as Mattie King

Sheeaun, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will leave his home tomorrow Tuesday to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Gurteen for private mass for Mattie King at 1. Mass will be streamed live online on https://youtu.be/roraNAdPmH8. Funeral afterwards to Cloonkeenkerrill Cemetery. House private, by request. Donations instead of flowers, if desired to Galway Hospice.