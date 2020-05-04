Death Notices Monday 4th May, 2020

Martin Nally

Addrigoole, Corrandula. Funeral will take place privately, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Martin Nally’s life will be held at a later date.

Michael Ward

20 The Glebe, Tuam. Funeral for Michael Ward will take place privately, for family only.

Fr. Stanislaus Callanan O.C.D

Kilcooley and formerly of Avila, Dublin. Mass for Fr. Stanislaus Callanan will take place privately on Wednesday at 11:30 in The Carmelite Abbey Church, Loughrea, and will be steamed live from 11:25, on www.funeralslive.ie. Private funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Francis Kilkelly

Curragh House, Tuam. Funeral for Francis Kilkelly will take place privately.

Neil O’ Dea

Circular Road, Tuam. Funeral will take place privately, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Neil O’Dea’s life will be held at a later date.

Veronica Siva nee Haddock

Avondale Road, Highfield Park. Mass will take place privately today at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road and will be available via Webcam. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.