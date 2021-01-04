Death Notices Monday 4th January 2021

print

Cyril Connolly

Clarinbridge and New York City. Mass for Cyril Connolly will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on clarinbridge parish.ie. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to The Kevin Bell Trust.

Patrick Flanagan

Dominic Street, Portumna. Funeral cortege will leave his home tomorrow Tuesday morning to arrive at Portumna Church for mass for Patrick Flanagan at 10:45. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.