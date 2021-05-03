Death Notices Monday 3rd May 2021

print

George Ogle

Somerset, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Mass for George Ogle will take place privately on Wednesday at 11 in St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Augustine’s Church Facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery.

Patrick Ward

72 Dubin Road, Tuam. Removal from his residence tomorrow Tuesday at 11:30 to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon for private family mass for Patrick Ward at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Patricia also known as Isha Crosby nee Coyne

Renmore and formerly of Caherlistrane. Mass for Isha Crosby will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 1 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore for immediate family. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunkett-renmore-galway. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery, Caherlistrane. Donations if desired to the Galway Hospice. A memorial mass for Isha Crosby will be held at a later date.

Colum Spelman

Rockbarton Road, Salthill and formerly of Ennis Road, Gort. Removal from his home tomorrow Tuesday to arrive at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Colum Spelman at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on http://www.salthillparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Finuala McNally nee Leonard

Barrack Street, Loughrea. Mass for Finuala McNally will take place privately today at 12:30 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral. Mass will be streamed live online on the Loughrea Cathedral website. Funeral afterwards to Loughrea Abbey Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tom Bourke

Fairlands Park, Galway City. Funeral cortege will leave Fairlands Park today at 11 to arrive at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6 for private cremation for Tom Bourke.

Mary Ann Daly also known as Molly Daly nee O’Donnell

formerly of Poppyhill, Killoran, Ballinasloe. Removal from her today at 12 to Killoran Church of the Assumption for mass for Molly Daly. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery.

Finian Comer

Fairlands Park, Newcastle and formerly of Ballinlough, Roscommon. Removal from his home this morning to arrive at Galway Cathedral for mass for Finian Comer at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on https://www.galwaycathedral.ie/webcam and https://facebook.com/galwaycathedral/. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Joan Doherty nee Arrigan

Forster Court and formerly of Foxford, Mayo and Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford. Removal from her home this morning to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street for mass for Joan Doherty at 12. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations is desired to Croí, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Galway Hospice Foundation.

Seamús McDonagh also known as Seamisín

Na Creagáin, Inverin. Removal today at 12:30 to Tully Church, Ballinahown for mass for Seamús McDonagh at 1. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery.