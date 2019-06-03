Death Notices Monday 3rd June

Mary Donohue nee Folan

16 Fairhill Road, The Claddagh. Reposing at her home tomorrow Tuesday at 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass for Mary Donohue on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice foundation.

Bridget Flynn nee Hughes

Glassvalley, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claranroad, Headford tomorrow Tuesday at 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib. Mass for Bridget Flynn on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Arthritis Ireland.

Wendy Maher nee Goedhalls

Inishbofin. Arriving at St. Colemans Church, Inishbofin this evening at 7:30. Mass for Wendy Maher tomorrow Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to St. Coleman’s Cemetery