Death Notices Monday 31st December, 2018

31 December 2018

Joseph Reidy

Cricket Fields and formerly of Forty Acres, Tuam.  Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam, tomorrow Tuesday from 6.  Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.  Mass for Joseph Reidy on Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.  House private and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Laurence Joyce

Derryada East, Recess.  Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard tomorrow Tuesday from 3.  Removal at 5 to St. Patrick’s Church, Recess, arriving at 6 approximately.  Mass for Laurence Joyce on Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Ballinafad Cemetery.

Michael Broder

Cooliney, Kilrickle, Loughrea.  In his 94th year.  Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Barrack Street this evening from 5 until 7.  Private removal tomorrow Tuesday to Kilrickle Church to arrive for mass for Michael Broder at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Kilrickle Cemetery.

Mary Feeney nee Kavanagh

Cahertymore, Athenry and formerly of Moore, Kylebrack, Loughrea.  Reposing at Galway Christian Fellowship New Life Centre, Monivea Road, Ballybrit this evening from 5 until 7.  Funeral Service tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in Christian Fellowship New Life Centre.  Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Irish Cancer Society.

Joan Davis

Ballyloughane Road, Renmore.  Reposing at Áras Naosa within the grounds of St Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5.30.  Removal at 7 to adjacent church.  Mass for Joan Davis tomorrow Tuesday at 10.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Bríd O’Donnell

Renmore.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this morning from 9.30.  Removal at 10.30 to Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore to arrive for mass for Bríd O’Donnell at 11.30.  Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for committal service at 2.30.

