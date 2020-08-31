Death Notices Monday 31st August, 2020

Peter Mannion

Wood View, Kilcreevanty, Tuam. Mass for Peter Mannion will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery.

Kathleen also known as Kitty Curley nee Tierney

Redmount Hill, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe and formerly of Terryglass. Mass for Kitty Curley will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Laurencetown. Funeral afterwards to Clontuskert Cemetery.

Agnes Leonard nee Barrett

Addergoole, Corrandulla and formerly of Mincloon, Rahoon. Removal from her home today at 10:15 to St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla, for private mass for Agnes Leonard at 11, for family and friends only. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Corrandulla Church Facebook page and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.