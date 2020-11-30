Death Notices Monday 30th November 2020

print

Martin Molloy

Cookes Terrace, Bohermore. Mass for Martin Molloy will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Bridget also known as Dilly Rourke nee Fallon

Gorteenayanka, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Dilly Rourke will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Local Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast live on the parish radio.

Roisín Hayes nee Moylan

Kinvara and Co. Limerick. Mass for Roisín Hayes will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery, Kinvara. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Children’s Grief Centre, Limerick.

Margaret also known as Maggie Hession nee Quinn

Gortbeg, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Mass for Maggie Hession will take place privately, today at 2 in St. Coleman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Home Care Team, Galway Hospice.