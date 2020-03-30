Death Notices Monday 30th March, 2020

By
Reception
-

Patrick Gannon

Graigueachullaire, Dunmore.  Private funeral to take place.  A memorial mass in celebration of Patrick Gannon’s life will be held at a later date.

Paddy Flaherty

Mincloon, Rahoon. Private funeral to take place.  A memorial mass for Paddy Flaherty will be held at a later date. House strictly private, by request.

Deirdre Lee nee Croke

Farran, Headford.  Private funeral will take place for immediate family only.  A memorial mass for Deirdre Lee will be held at a later date.

Martin Joyce Jnr.

St. Helen’s Street.  Private funeral will take place on Tuesday.  A memorial mass for Martin Joyce will be held at a later date.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR