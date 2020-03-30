Death Notices Monday 30th March, 2020

Patrick Gannon
Graigueachullaire, Dunmore. Private funeral to take place. A memorial mass in celebration of Patrick Gannon’s life will be held at a later date.
Paddy Flaherty
Mincloon, Rahoon. Private funeral to take place. A memorial mass for Paddy Flaherty will be held at a later date. House strictly private, by request.
Deirdre Lee nee Croke
Farran, Headford. Private funeral will take place for immediate family only. A memorial mass for Deirdre Lee will be held at a later date.
Martin Joyce Jnr.
St. Helen’s Street. Private funeral will take place on Tuesday. A memorial mass for Martin Joyce will be held at a later date.