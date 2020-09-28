Death Notices Monday 28th September, 2020

Patrick Noel Burke

Madrid, Spain and formerly of Milltown. Mass for Patrick Noel Burke will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on church tv.ie.

Mickey Connaughton

Carrowclough, Loughrea. Mass for Mickey Connaughton will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Clostoken Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Alzheimer Association of Ireland.

Micheál Regan

Beechgrove, Oranmore and formerly of Boughtaduff, Brusna, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Micheál Regan will take place privately, today at 11 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore. Mass will streamed live online with link available on RIP.ie.

Patrick also known as Paddy Killilea

Ballaghlea, Ballygar. Funeral cortege will leave his residence today to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge, for private mass for Paddy Killilea at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballygar Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.