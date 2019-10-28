Death Notices Monday 28th October, 2019

Eileen Molloy nee Welby

Davis Road, Shantalla and formerly of Camus, Connemara. Reposing at the O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Tuesday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Eileen Molloy on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary Kelly nee Boyle

Carrowbrowne, Castlegar. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colombas Church, Castlegar. Mass for Mary Kelly on Wednesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired Western Alzheimers Association.

Thomas also known as Mossy Fahy

Bunnahevelly Beg, Corrandulla. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow Tuesday from 5 until 7. Removal from his home Wednesday morning to St. Brendans Church, Corrandulla for mass for Mossy Fahy 12. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice. House private Wednesday morning.

Claire Healy

Carrig Beag, Rockmore House, Athenry. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Tuesday from 6. Removal at 8 to the Church of The Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Claire Healy on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Parkinsons Association.

Joan Crean nee Concannon

Truskey East, Barna and formerly of London. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Joan Crean tomorrow Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo.

Peter O’Rourke

Eyrecourt. Reposing at Our Lady of Clonfert Church this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Peter O’Rourke tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Our Lady of Clonfert Church. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Tom Fallon

Deerpark Lodge, Monard, Turloughmore. Reposing at Our Ladys Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Tom Fallon tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery.

Mary Delaney

Lower Newcastle. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4. Removal at 5 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Mary Delaney tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Kieran Rocke

St. Kierans Park, Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly. Reposing at his home today from 3 until 6. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to St. Ciarans Church, Shannonbridge for mass for Kieran Rocke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonmacnois Cemetery. House private tomorrow Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request.