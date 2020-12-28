Death Notices Monday 28th December 2020

print

Paul Spencer

Church Street, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Paul Spencer will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on churchservices.tv

Patrick also known as Paidín Tully

Boher Com, Loughrea. Mass for Paidín Tully will take place on Wednesday at 12:30 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie and on churchservices.tv. House private, by request.

Peter also known as Peadar Gilligan

Tudor Lawn, Newcastle and Attymon and London. Cortege will leave his home tomorrow Tuesday at 11:30 to arrive at Galway Cathedral for mass for Peter Gilligan at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on galwaycathedral.ie or the Galway Cathedral facebook page. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Teresa Sweeney nee Ward

Gilmartin Road, Tuam. Mass for Teresa Sweeney will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Parry Moore

Castle Street, Dunmore. Mass for Parry Moore will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in The Church of Our Lady and Saint Nicholas, Dunmore, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Ability West.

Tina Hennelly nee Broderick

George’s Street, Gort, and formerly of Kilcrimple, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Tina Hennelly will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Kilbeacanty old and new facebook page and on the Gort parish facebook page.

Lois Dorothy Tobin nee Brown

Newcastle and formerly of Hull, Yorkshire, England. Mass for Lois Dorothy Tobin will take place privately today at 12 in Galway Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Galway Cathedral Webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Frances Kinneen nee Kennedy Lydon

Mervue and formerly of Cahercrin. Removal from her home in Mervue, this morning at 10:30 to arrive at The Holy Family Church, Mervue, for private mass for Frances Kinneen at 11, for family only. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Thomas Kelly

Brockagh, Cortoon, Tuam and formerly of New Inn and London. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon, today for mass for Thomas Kelly at 11. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Christy Burke

Togher, Tuam. Mass will take place privately today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Killererin, for family only. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care UHG.

Mona Fahey nee Glynn

Riverwalk, Gort and formerly of Russane, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Mona Fahey will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice. Mass will be streamed live online on the Kilbeacanty old and new facebook page.