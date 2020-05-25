Death Notices Monday 25th May, 2020

Kathleen Mohan nee Monaghan

Claran, Headford. Mass for Kathleen Mohan will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Private funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Headford parish facebook page.

John also known as Johnny Connor

Gortachalla, Moycullen. Funeral for Johnny Connor will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass will be streamed live online on the Moycullen Parish webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Iris Hynes nee Foster

Ballmanagh, Craughwell and formerly of Birmingham, England. In her 90th year. Private funeral mass will take place on Tuesday at 9 in St. Killian’s Church, Ballymanagh, for family only. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Willie Reilly

Dunmore Road, Glenamaddy. Funeral will take place privately. Remembrance service in celebration of Willie’s life will be held at a later date.

Michael also known as Mick Duggan

Killasolan, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe. Private family funeral will take place today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Private funeral afterwards to Killasolan Cemetery. Memorial mass for Michael Duggan will be held at a later date.

P. J. also known as Mooney Dolan

Vermont, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Private cremation for P.J Dolan will take place today. House strictly private, by request.