Death Notices Monday 25th January 2021

print

Frank Moriarty

11 Lissadyra, Ballygaddy Road, Tuam and formerly of Cavan Road, Coote Hill, Co. Cavan. Mass for Frank Moriarty will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam for family. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Joan Byrne nee Sheehy

Hollygrove, Renmore and formerly of Caherpierce, Inch, Co. Kerry. Mass for Joan Byrne will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.

Marie Kelly

Ballinacourty, Clarinbridge. Mass for Marie Kelly will take place privately today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Maree. Funeral afterwards to Ballinacourty Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Geraldine McGreal

Bishop Street, Tuam. Mass for Geraldine McGreal will take place privately today at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Margaret Gilmore nee Finnerty

Castletown, Tuam. Mass for Margaret Gilmore will take place privately today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery. House private, by request.

Christine Tuohy nee Holland

Retirement Village, Portumna and formerly of Gurteenboy, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Christine Tuohy will take place privately today at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Josie Flaherty

Bolands Court, Gort and formerly of Garryland, Gort and Cricklewood, London. Mass for Josie Flaherty will take place today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Tierneevin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Gort Parish facebook page and Tierneevin Church Community Group facebook page. Family flowers only, by request.