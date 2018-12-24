Current track
Death Notices Monday 24th December, 2018

Written by on 24 December 2018

Tony Raftery

Dalysfort Road, Salthill and formerly of Dereen, Kilkerrin.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, on Wednesday from 5.  Removal at 6.30 to Christ the King Church, Salthill.  Mass for Tony Raftery on Thursday at 12.30.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Bernadette also known as Bernie Hession nee Finnerty

Doonwood, Mountbellew and formerly of Killasolan.  Mass for Bernie Hession today at 12 in St Mary’s Church, Menlough.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Menlough.

John P. Kelly

Lislea, Caltra, Ballinasloe.  Mass for John P. Kelly today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

