Death Notices Monday 23rd December , 2019

Patrick also known as Pakie Lawless

Cookes Terrace, Bohermore and formerly of Menlo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Mass for Pakie Lawless tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Private Cremation to follow.

Paul O’Toole

Curramore, Headford. Reposing at Careys Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford tomorrow Tuesday from 2 until 4. Removal from his home on Thursday to arrive at St Marys Church, Claran for mass for Paul O’Toole at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. House private to immediate family on Christmas Day. Donations, if desired to Mill Hill Missionaries.

John also known as Jack Conway

Polredmond, Williamstown. Reposing at Feeneys Funeral Home, Williamstown this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of St. Terese, Williamstown. Mass for Jack Conway tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kildaree Cemetery. House private, by request.

John Cosgrave

Limehill, Tynagh and Curra, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for John Cosgrave today at 11.30 in St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Curra Cemetery.

Joe Kennedy

Ard Breeda, Caheronaun, Loughrea and formerly of Bowes- Kennedy, Main Street, Loughrea. Mass for Joe Kennedy today at 12 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Private Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to Maree/ Oranmore Coastal Search Unit.

Peter Keenan

Ballygarive, Killoe, Co. Longford. Mass for Peter Keenan today at 12 in St. Olivers Church, Cullyfad. Interment afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. House private by request.

Ellen also known as Nellie McDonnell nee Boyle

Ballinakilla, Togher, Tuam. Mass for Nellie McDonnell today at 12 in St. Marys Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to Killererin Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimers Association.