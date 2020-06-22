Death Notices Monday 22nd June, 2020

Rosaleen McGrath nee Curran

“Kayros”, Dr. Mannix Road, Salthill and formerly of Beattystown, Fairhill, Claddagh. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Tuesday. Removal from her home on Wednesday at 1 via, Dr. Mannix Road, Devon Park, Lower Salthill and Fr. Griffin Road to Shannon Crematorium for private cremation at 2.30. Live stream available by contacting Shannon Crematorium.

Penelope O’Reilly

Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of 1 Connolly Avenue, Mervue. Reposing in Lisnaskea this evening from 6 until 10. Mass for Penelope O’Reilly will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in Lisnaskea. Private cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium at 1. Family flowers only, by request.

Madeline Elwood nee Burke

St. Brendans Avenue, Woodquay and formerly of Beagh, Gort. Removal from her home tomorrow Tuesday at 11 to The Abbey Church, St. Francis Street for private mass for Madeline Elwood at 11.30. Private funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be streamed live online on R.I.P.ie.

Mary Dwyer nee Flaherty

Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Funeral for Mary Dwyer will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward. Private funeral afterwards to Cloonceenkerrill Cemetery.

Martina Kenny nee Flannery

Ballinakill, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Removal from her residence today at 1:30, via Eyrecourt. Mass for Martina Kenny will take place privately at 2 in St. Francis’s Church, Meelick, for immediate family only. Private funeral afterwards. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.