Death Notices Monday 22nd February 2021

print

Jack Walsh

Brodella, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Removal from his home on Wednesday to St. Josephs Church, Shrule for private mass for Jack Walsh at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on Shrule parish facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Shrule cemetery.

Nora also known as Nonnie Gallagher nee Curley

St. Michaels Place, Ballinasloe. Mass for Nonnie Gallagher will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass will be streamed live online on churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Marjorie Dolan

New Inn, Ballinasloe and Roscommon. Mass for Marjorie Dolan will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Killian’s Church, New Inn. Funeral afterwards to Killaan Cemetery.

Lily Burbidge nee McDonagh

Dun Ard, Craughwell and formerly of Waterlane and Riverside Estate. Mass for Lily Burbidge will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery, Craughwell.

Tom Jackson

Ardilaun Road, Newcastle and formerly of Rahoon Road. Mass for Tom Jackson will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Galway Cathedral, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on galway cathedral.ie and the Galway Cathedral Facebook page.