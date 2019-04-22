Death Notices Monday 22nd April, 2019

Mary Byrne nee Barrett

Hillcrest Park, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe, tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Byrne on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery.

Michael Carthy

Portumna Retirement Village and formerly of Drimnamuckla, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford, tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Michael Carthy on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Higgins nee O’Shea

Athenry Road, Tuam and formerly of Ballydotia, Belclare. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Tuesday from 6. Removal at 8 to Tuam Cathedral. Mass for Mary Higgins on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

Frank Treacy

Deerpark, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre Killimor this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Frank Treacy tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Christ the King Church, Quansboro. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro Cemetery. House private tomorrow uutTuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Jane Cheevers

Ballinlass, Mountbellew. In her 96th year. Mass for Jane Cheevers today at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery.

Sean Hayes

Woodview Terrace, Woodford and formerly of Allendara, Woodford. Mass for Sean Hayes today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

John Jamieson

13 Cregg View, Whitegate, Co. Clare. Mass for John Jamieson today at 2 in St. Caimin’s Church of Ireland, Mountshannon. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

Patrick Rock

Garryland, Gort. Mass for Patrick Rock today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Tierneevin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Patrick also known as Pat Kelly

Gunnoade, Newbridge, Ballinasloe. Mass for Pat Kelly today at 1 in St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund – Portiuncula Hospital.