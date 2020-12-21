Death Notices Monday 21st December 2020

print

Anne Shaughnessy nee Cunningham

Upper Dublin Road and formerly of Togher, Tuam. Mass for Anne Shaughnessy will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam for family only. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn Cemetery.

Catherine Burke nee Gately

Curry, Cummer, Tuam, formerly of Guerty, Co. Rosommon. Mass for Catherine Burke nee Gately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Colmans Church Corofin for family, followed by burial in Cummer Cemetery. Mass live streamed on corofin belclare.ie and on Parish radio.

Mike Keary

Donnellan Drive,Loughrea. Mass for Mike Keary will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 1 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on loughrea cathedral.ie and on church services.tv. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

William also known as Billy Flynn

Inishannagh Park, Newcastle and formerly of Marian Place, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Mass for Billy Flynn will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 11:30 in St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on dominicans claddagh.ie. Family flowers only and house private, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Frederick also known as Fred Lynch

Lisheenaclara, Kilnadeema, Loughrea, and formerly of 46 Kilfenora Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema, tomorrow Tuesday for private mass for Fred Lynch at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on funerals live.ie

Martin Clarke

Greenville, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive at Our Lady of Lourde’s Church, Caltra, today for private mass for Martin Clarke at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Martin J. D’Arcy

Galway City. Mass for Martin J. D’Arcy will take place privately, today at 11:30 in St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be streamed live online on dominicans claddagh.ie. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Colonel James also known as Jim Fives

Salthill and formerly of Tourin, Co. Waterford. Mass for Jim Fives will take place privately, today since 11 in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on salthill parish.ie. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.