Death Notices Monday 20th July, 2020

Paul Potter

Barna, Glenamaddy. Mass for Paul Potter will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 1 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Burial afterwards to Creggs Road Cemetery. House private Tuesday morning, by request.

Brian Coppinger

Lydacan, Gort and formerly of Cahermore, Gort. Mass for Brian Coppinger will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 2 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan New Cemetery. House private, by request. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Oliver Dolan

Carheeny More, Gort. Removal from his home today to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish for mass for Oliver Dolan at 1. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.