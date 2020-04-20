Death Notices Monday 20th April, 2020

Ann Madden

Carra, Bullaun, Loughrea. Funeral will take place privately in St. Killian’s Church, New Inn, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Bullaun Cemetery.

Patrick Joseph also known as Joe Maguire

Ballinalahy, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Joe Maguire will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 3 in St. Marys Church, Menlough. Private funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Menlough.

Richard also known as Hack Hackett

Gentian Hill, Knocknacarra and formerly of Bohermore, Woodquay and Claddagh. Private cremation will take place tomorrow Tuesday. Donations, if desired to The Galway Hospice.

Mary also known as Máire O’Neill

Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Inchaboy, Gort. Mass for Máire O’Neill will take place privately today in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery.