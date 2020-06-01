Death Notices Monday 1st June, 2020

Christy O’Connell

Beach Avenue, Renmore and formerly of Ballyhale, Headford. Private funeral mass for Christy O’ Connell will take place on Wednesday at 12 in the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore and will be streamed live via webcam. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery, Headford.

Nora Roche nee Kennedy

Emone, Caherlistrane. Private funeral mass for Nora Roche will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in the Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Eva Webb nee White-Spunner

Shannonhill, Ballyshrule, Ballinasloe. Funeral mass for Eva Webb will take place privately, today at 1 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford, and will be streamed live on the Woodford/Looscaun Facebook page. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Connolly

Ballinacregg North, Cummer, Tuam. Private funeral mass for Patrick Connolly will take place today at 1 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin and will be broadcast on Corofin parish radio on 105.8FM. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery.

Elizabeth also known as Libby Conway nee Condon

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 and formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Private funeral to take place. Mass for Libby Conway will be streamed live online today at 12, on marleygrangeparish.ie. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery, Newbridge with funeral cortege arriving at approximately 4pm.