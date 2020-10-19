Death Notices Monday 19th October, 2020

Sister Jo also known as Sr. Mercy Tarpey

Teaghlach Mhuire, Renmore and formerly of Bekan, Claremorris and Sisters of Mercy, Tuam. Mass for Sr. Mercy Tarpey will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in the Convent of Mercy Chapel, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to the Convent Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Tuam Cathedral Webcam.

Ann Melia nee O’Neill

Carrowbane, Tuam. Mass for Ann Melia will take place privately, today at 2 in St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery. House private, by request.