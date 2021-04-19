Death Notices Monday 19th April 2021

print

Mary Molloy

Lurgan Park, Renmore. Mass for Mary Molloy will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 1 in the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv and on the parish website. Committal service will follow in Shannon Crematorium for close family.

Luke Mannion

Ballinastack, Glenamaddy. In his 96th year. Mass for Luke Mannion will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Glenamaddy. Mass will be streamed live online on Alan Hunt Photography facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Glenamaddy Old Cemetery.

Paddy Hickey

Ballyshrule, Portumna and formerly of Lough Atorick, Woodford. Mass for Paddy Hickey will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in Portumna Church for family only. Funeral afterwards to Church Hill Cemetery, Gurtanunera.

Mary Murphy nee Feeney

Curry, Cummer, Tuam. Removal from her home today to St. Colman’s Church, Corofin for mass for Mary Murphy at 1 for immediate family. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.