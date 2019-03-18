Death Notices Monday 18th March, 2019

Nuala Walsh nee O’Brien

Bealnalappa, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard, tomorrow Tuesday from 5 until 7. Mass for Nuala Walsh on Wednesday at 11 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oughterard Church Restoration Fund.

Mary Connolly

Ahalative, Creggs. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy today from 4 until 7. Mass for Mary Connolly tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet Cemetery.

Chrissie McGagh nee Gannon

St. Joseph’s Park, Tuam and formerly of Kilgevrin, Milltown. Reposing at her home, St. Joseph’s Park, Tuam today from 2 until 7. Mass for Chrissie McGagh tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers to Community Palliative Care Team, Galway Hospice.

Mary O’Flaherty

Whitestrand Road and formerly of Sandymount, Dublin. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, today from 4.30. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Dominican Church, Claddagh. Mass for Mary O’Flaherty tomorrow Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Joe O’Toole

Taylor’s Hill Galway, Tuam and formerly of Claran, Headford. Reposing at O’Toole’s Palace Building, Bishop Street, Tuam today from 2. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass at 8. Mass again for Joe O’Toole tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery, Headford. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care U.H.G.

Martin also known as Mattie Killilea

St James’s Crescent, Mervue and formerly of Sean Bhaile, Corrandulla. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Private removal at 7 to his son’s home. Mass for Mattie Killilea tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in Holy Family Church, Mervue. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Margaret Burke nee Gardner

Newford, Athenry and formerly of Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. Reposing at Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry today from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Margaret Burke tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.