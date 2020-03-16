Death Notices Monday 16th March, 2020

Tom Glavin

Hill View, Canteeney, Turloughmore. Private funeral will take place tomorrow, St. Patricks Day. A memorial mass to celebrate Tom’s life will be held at a later date so all can attend. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Moira Sweeney nee Madden

Church Avenue, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Private family funeral will take place. A memorial service is planned in St. Cuans Church, Ahascragh at a later date.

David Tickner

Tavanagh, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Clontarf, Co. Dublin. Cremation in Shannon Crematorium tomorrow Tuesday at 2. Family flowers only, by request.

Patricia also known as Patty Lyons nee Dolly

Dublin Road, Renmore and formerly of Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy. Private mass to take place today. A mass to celebrate Patty Lyons’ life will be held at a later date.

John O’ Connor

Church Street, Dunmore. Funeral cortege leaving his house tomorrow Tuesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas Dunmore for mass for John O’ Connor at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Funeral mass will be broadcast on local radio 108FM. House private. Family flowers only, by request.

Martin Canavan

Renmore Park and formerly of St. Bridget’s Place. Funeral arrangements private. Mass for Martin Canavan to be broadcast live on the Renmore Church webcam on Tuesday at 10. Memorial service to be arranged for a future date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.