Death Notices Monday 15th March 2021

Mary Duffy nee O’Toole

Knocknacarra Park and formerly of McDermott Avenue, Mervue and Moycullen Nursing Home. Funeral to arrive at the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra tomorrow Tuesday for private mass for Mary Duffy at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to NCBI, Francis Street.

Ellen Cusack nee Redmond

Rathnure, Wexford and formerly of London. Funeral cortege will leave her daughters residence tomorrow Tuesday at 12 and travel via Ardrahan to arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty for mass for Ellen Cusack at 1. Mass will be streamed live online on Dolan Undertakers facebook page. Interment to follow in Rathkerin cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Galway.

Jackie O’Shaughnessy

St. Martin’s, Mirah, Turloughmore. Mass for Jackie O’Shaughnessy will take place today at 1 in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass will be streamed live online on lackagh church live on youtube and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old cemetery.