Death Notices Monday 15th February 2021

Margaret Casey nee Moran

Poll na Bpeist, Rosscahill and formerly of Cahergowan, Claregalway. In her 91st year. Mass for Margaret Casey will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Killanin Church, for family. Funeral afterwards to Killanin Cemtery. Family flowers only, by request.

Micheál Muldoon

Knocknacarra, Salthill and Abbeyfeale and formerly of Kilgarvan, Bonniconlon, Co. Mayo. Mass for Micheál Muldoon will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery, Turloughmore.

Bridie Padian nee Bleahene

late of Renmore and formerly of Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bridie Padian will take place privately today at 12 in The Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Charlie Mullen

Bridge Road, Portumna. Removal from his home today at 10:30 to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna for private mass for Charlie Mullen at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Portumna. Mass will be streamed live online on funerals live.ie. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Maureen Conway nee Seymour

Woodford. Mass for Maureen Conway will take place privately, today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to Leitirm Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Woodford Looscaun facebook page and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Monica Gannon nee Dwyer

Castlegar Nursing Home and formerly of Hidden Valley, Prospect Hill. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street tomorrow Tuesday for private mass for Monica Gannon at 11. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore

Karen Kenny nee Cullinane

Kiltrogue, Claregalway and formerly of Carrowmoneash, Oranmore. Funeral cortege will leave her parent’s home in Carrowmoneash, Oranmore, today via Claregalway to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore for private mass for Karen Kenny at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on oranmore parish.org. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Galway Hospice.