Death Notices Monday 14th September, 2020

Bridie Quinn nee Conneally

Coolougher, Ballinlough, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Knockanara, Williamstown. Reposing at her home today from 4, for family and friends only. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinlough, Castlerea, for mass for Bridie Quinn at 12. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castlerea. Mass will be streamed live online on Gaynor’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Christina also known as Kitt Heneghan nee Moran

Toberroe, Athenry. In her 102nd year. Mass for Kitt Heneghan will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 11:30 in The Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on athenry parish.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimer’s.

Jim Boyle

Kilaphrasogue, Milltown. Mass for Jim Boyle will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery.

Breeda Callanan nee Walsh

Keamsellagh East, Kilcolgan and Cloughscoilte, Barna. Mass for Breeda Callanan will take place today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen. Private cremation to follow. Mass will be streamed live online on the ‘Ballindereen and Kinvara Parishes’ Facebook page. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. James’s Hospital Foundation, Dublin.

Barbara-Ann Joyce

Killrainey House, Church Road, Moycullen and formerly of Rahoon. Mass for Barbara-Ann Joyce will take place today at 12 in Moycullen Church. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Nora Gavin

Killascobe, Menlough and formerly of Monastery Rise, Clondalkin, Dublin. Mass for Nora Gavin will take place privately today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough, for family and friends only. Funeral afterwards to Killascobe Cemetery.