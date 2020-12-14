Death Notices Monday 14th December 2020

print

Kathleen Holian nee McGrath

Clooncurreen, Menlough, Ballinasloe. In her 100th year. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Marys Church, Skehanagh tomorrow Tuesday for private mass for Kathleen Holian at 12. Funeral afterwards to Doonane Cemetery. House private, by request.

Ann Warde

Ballymoe Road, Glenamaddy and formerly of Shannagh, Glenamaddy. Mass for Ann Warde will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to Glenamaddy Cemetery. House private, by request.

Michael Shally

Cloonteen, Kilconly. Mass for Michael Shally will take place on Wednesday at 11:30 in St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Catherine also known as Kitty McCormack

Castlegrove, Tuam. Mass for Kitty McCormack will take place privately tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mauna Walsh nee Frain

Westbrook, Barna Road, Salthill, London and formerly of Charlestown, Co. Mayo. Arriving at St. James’ Church, Charlestown, Co. Mayo on Wednesday for mass for Mauna Walsh at 11, for family and friends. Mass will be streamed live online on MCN Media. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Kelly

Brampton Care Home, Oranmore and formerly of Briarhill, Castlegar. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Holy Family Church, Mervue tomorrow Tuesday for private mass for Michael Kelly at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on the Holy Family Parish Webcam. Funeral afterwards to Bohermore Cemetery

Margaret also known as Maggie Kelly nee Egan

Flaskagh, Dunmore. Reposing at her residence. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to the Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore for private mass for Maggie Kelly at 1. Mass will be streamed live online on YouTube. Funeral afterwards to Kiltevna Cemetery.

Maureen O’Malley nee O’Brien

Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe and formerly of Corkscrew Hill, Co. Clare. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe, today for private mass for Maureen O’Malley at 2. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

John Deely

Tralee and formerly of Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry. Mass for John Deely will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

William also known as Billy ‘Box Car Willy’ Carr

Keamsella, Kilcolgan and formerly of Cave, Clarinbridge. Leaving his home today to arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen for mass for Billy Carr at 12. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Donations, if desired to Croí.

William Tierney

25 St. Enda’s Avenue, Tuam. Mass for William Tierney will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast live on the parish radio. House private, by request.