Death Notices Monday 13th July, 2020

Evelyn Fenton nee Concannon

Gortadooey, Claregalway. Mass for Evelyn Fenton will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in The Assumption and St. James Church, Claregalway. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to MS Society of Ireland.

Maureen O’Loan nee McGrath

Stradbally North, Clarinbridge and formerly of Boderry, Keadue, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Maureen O’Loan will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Funeral afterwards to Clarenbridge Cemetery.

Killian Staunton Touris

Loughcurra, Kinvara. Mass for Killian Staunton Touris will take place privately, today at 3 in St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery, Kinvara. Donations, if desired to Kinvara Alive or Pieta House.

Mary Dwyer nee Kelly

Newtown, Kilcolgan and formerly of Castlelambert, Athenry. Mass for Mary Dwyer will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. House private, by request.

Kathleen Bohan nee Curry

Carramore, Caherlistrane. Mass for Kathleen Bohan will take place privately, today at 12 in the Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Caherlistrane GAA Facebook page.