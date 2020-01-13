Death Notices Monday 13th January, 2020

Liam Kelly

Church Street, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Tuesday morning to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh for mass for Liam Kelly at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Sr. Gertrude Shortall

Presentation Convent, Presentation Road and formerly of Presentation Convent, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and Knocklong, Co. Limerick. Reposing at The Presentation Convent Chapel, Presentation Road this afternoon from 3. Removal at 6 to St. Josephs Church. Mass for Sr. Gertrude Shortall tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary Folan nee Mullins

Emmett Avenue, Mervue and formerly of Cortoon, Tuam. Reposing at Mervue Funeral Parlour this evening from 5 until 7. Removal to The Holy Family Church. Mass for Mary Folan tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.