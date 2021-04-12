Death Notices Monday 12th April 2021

print

Bridie Grenham nee Dolan

Attyrory, Ballinasloe and formerly of Hampstead, Ballymacward. Mass for Bridie Grenham will take place privately today at 2 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for family only. Mass will be streamed live online via link https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Kathleen Kelly nee Naughton

Ballybaun, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Kathleen Kelly will take place today at 12 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh for family only. Mass will be streamed live online via link https://youtu.be/ReK9mLWYvq8 and broadcast on Church Radio. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. House private, by request.

Dympna Fahey McCarthy nee Lynch

Longford, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe and formerly of Coolnamona, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Mass for Dympna Fahey McCarthy will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tiernascragh, Ballycrissane. Mass will be streamed live online via link DYMPNA’S FUNERAL. Funeral afterwards to Tiernascragh Cemetery.

Bridget also known as Bridie Rushe nee Corcoran

Santry, Dublin and formerly of Meelick Eyrecourt. Mass for Bridie Rushe will be streamed live online tomorrow Tuesday at 10 via link https://www.beaumontparish.ie/temporary-webcam-and-phone-service/. Committal will take place afterwards at approximately 2 in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea.