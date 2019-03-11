Death Notices Monday 11th March, 2019

James also known as Jimmy Lyons

Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe, this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Jimmy Lyons tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killure Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Children’s Liver Disease Ireland and Cancer Care West.

Marian Hegarty

45 Tudor Lawn and formerly of Greenfields, Newcastle. Reposing at her home, 45 Tudor Lawn, Newcastle this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Galway Cathedral for mass for Marian Hegarty at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Tommy Sullivan

Moneymore, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire within the grounds of Oranmore Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Oranmore Church. Mass for Tommy Sullivan tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Oranmore Church. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Brother Rembert Martin Brennan

Partician Brothers, Kingston and formerly of Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Reposing at Patrician Monastery, Kingston this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road for mass for Brother Rembert Martin Brennan at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.